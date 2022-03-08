Warmer March than usual, predicts Environment Canada

Beaufort Delta

Environment Canada has seen its shadow and is predicting a warmer March than usual in the Beaufort Delta this year. A temperature anomaly predicted for Canada suggests temperatures across the Beaufort Sea and as far south as Fort McPherson and Eagle Plains could be warmer than expected in the lead-up to Jamboree season.

Meanwhile, areas of southern Canada are expected to have a colder March than the average.

Sachs Harbour Community Corporation closed to public

Sachs Harbour

Amid fluctuating Covid-19 numbers, Sachs Harbour Community Corporation is playing it safe and closed its doors to the public as of Feb. 21.

All staff still operating in the building are required to follow safe social distancing and hand sanitizing practices and wear face masks at all times.

The restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

Anti-bully week wraps up at Moose Kerr

Aklavik

It wasn’t just Pink Shirt Day at Moose Kerr school. Instead, the school transformed the day against bullying into an entire week of positive programming.

Based on core values of self-responsibility, honesty, integrity, respect, sharing, love, caring, friendliness, kindness, humility and a regard for one another, the week focused on lessons about cyber, social, physical and verbal bulling.

Students learned how to counter bullying through a series of activities, projects and competitions, including a school-wide act of kindness team. Classes made slogans, drew pictures and wrote poems as the school pushed its student body for as many acts of kindness as possible.

Ulukhaktok hamlet office on appointments

Ulukhaktok

Full operations at the Hamlet of Ulukhaktok resumed Feb. 21 as Covid-19 numbers in the community continue to decline.

However, anyone with business at the hamlet office is asked to make an appointment to keep traffic in the building to a minimum. Attendance at the Arctic Fox Youth Centre and Arena is limited to 25 people at this time.

Anyone entering a hamlet building is asked to wear a mask and sanitize upon entry. Anyone who is feeling sick or has flu symptoms is asked to stay at home.

No visitors, says Aklavik Hamlet office

Aklavik

Officials with the Hamlet of Aklavik are asking residents to not stop in to visit at the hamlet office while the outbreak is still underway.

Only clients who need to pay bills or renew their identification, drivers licence or motor vehicles are permitted in the building at this time. Anyone with business is asked to stay six feet apart and follow Covid-19 guidelines. Masks and hand sanitizer is available at the desk upon entry.