Temporary prohibition order comes and goes

Paulatuk

A temporary prohibition order in Paulatuk went into force and was rescinded this last week.

Running from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, the temporary ban on consumption, transportation, sale and purchase of alcohol within five kilometres of the municipal office was approved for the community on July 21.

The ban was to allow for a liquor free celebration of the Iqalukpic Jamboree.

Little League hits the bases in Tuk

Tuktoyaktuk

A little league softball circuit has kicked off in Tuktoyaktuk. Games are held every Tuesday and Thursday at 4 p.m. and are open to youth 17 and under. Children aged 5 or younger are asked to be accompanied by an adult.

The league comes on the heels of Tuktoyaktuk’s annual baseball tournament, which was held Aug. 5 to 7.

Doctor coming to Tsiigehtchic

Tsiigehtchic

A doctor’s clinic has been scheduled for Aug. 25 in Tsiigehtchic.

Anyone who needs to see the doctor is asked to book in advance by phoning 951-3361 for an appointment.

Patients are asked to bring masks with them and any prescriptions or other medications.

Boat Safety in Aklavik

Aklavik

Residents of Aklavik got a day’s dose of water safety on Aug. 11, as the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation’s marine safety coordinator Tess Forbes and Dean “Manny” Arey were in town to provide valuable tips.

The pair were at the docks near Northern Store from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. providing knowledge, helping boaters make “reboarder devices” — rope ladders and other things to help you get back in a boat if you fall out, and giving out prizes.