Casting call for Inuvialuit or Inuk youth

Inuvialuit Settlement Region

A casting call has been made for a youth aged 10 to 14, male or female, preferably able to speak Inuktitut or Inuvialuktun but otherwise not needing acting experience, to appear on the TV adaptation of Esi Edugyan’s novel Washington Black.

The story details the adventures of a 19th century plantation worker from Barbados who flees his confines with the help of a flying ship. He then goes on to meet people around the world.

Anyone interested in auditioning or having further questions is asked to contact Steven Gutierrez at StevenGutierrezCasting@gmail.com or by text (818) 917-3412.

Ulukhaktok Shutters down during Covid-19 outbreak

Ulukhatkok

Ulukhatkok Sports Complex has suspended all programming until at least Jan. 21 following orders requiring all high risk activities, including indoor sports, cease immediately.

However, the Arctic Fox Youth Centre remains open for the time being, barring further public health departments.

If the current containment effort in the Delta is successful, regular programming is expected to resume Jan. 23.

Fort McPherson clamps down

Fort McPherson

With Covid-19 within its municipal borders, the Hamlet of Fort McPherson is closing its office, housing office and designated Gwich’in offices to the public until further notice.

Staff are still working at offices. Public activities and gatherings in the community have also been cancelled for the time being.

Hamlet officials are also reminding anyone returning from out of territory that self-isolation for four days while getting Covid-19 tests on day one and four are required under the Public Health order.

Aklavik bans liquor temporarily

Aklavik

Alcohol has been banned in Aklavik until at least Jan. 16 as the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the community for the first time.

Under the order, no alcohol may be consumed, purchased, sold or transported within 25 kilometres of the hamlet office.

The order was put in place Jan. 7 at 12:01 a.m.