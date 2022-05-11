Aklavik forms Flood preparation Committee

Aklavik

With ice breaking and rivers rising, residents of Aklavik are preparing for the annual spring flooding by establishing a flood and emergency preparedness committee.

Information on water levels will be broadcast regularly from the local radio station and residents are asked to prepare by moving all personal items above the flood lines.

Anyone who is going on the land this spring is asked to check in with hamlet officials by 978-2351.

Playoff fever hits Tsiigehtchic

Tsiigehtchic

Hockey fans in Tsiigehtchic are showing their team colours from across the league spectrum.

Residents went so far as to gather at the band office for a photo op to show their support for their favourite team.

This year there are three Canadian teams chasing Stanley — the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Tuktoyaktuk residents reminded to keep on top of medical travel

Tuktoyaktuk

A reminder has been posted from Public Health to residents of Tuktoyaktuk to keep up on medical appointments as soon as possible.

The May 4 posting notes anyone who has received mail about a out-of-town medical appointment to contact the Rosie Ovayuak Health Centre to ensure medical travel arrangements are made smoothly.

Anyone who has changed their phone number is also asked to update public health on their contact information.

Community rummage and bake sale

Tuktoyaktuk

Culinary artists, craftspeople and those just looking to offload old gear, take note. The Hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk is hosting a rummage and bake sale May 20 at Kitti Hall.

The sale will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Call 977-2513 to book a table.