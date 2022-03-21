GTC Grand Chief calls for Peel River bridge

Fort McPherson

GTC Grand Chief Ken Kyikavichik is calling for the GNWT and Yukon governments to examine the costs of a bridge over the Peel River to allow for year-round access.

He posted the thoughts to his Facebook page March 4.

Noting the GTC has been in ongoing discussions with the federal government over maintenance funding of the Dempster, he said the GTC wanted to see the Yukon government focus more on their side of the Dempster highway.

Tuktoyaktuk finally gets its feast

Tuktoyaktuk

After two years of lockdowns and Covid-19 restrictions, people in Tuktoyaktuk will finally get to gather and feast again.

A celebration of volunteers is scheduled at Kitti Hall on March 11, featuring hours of live music entertainment.

Those scheduled to play include Louie Goose, Michael Francis, Kolten Gordon-Ruben and the Jason Jacobson Youth Centre Drummers and Dancers. The show starts at 6 p.m.

Spring break daycare in Tsiigehtchic

Tsiigehtchic

With schools on spring break, community members in Tsiigehtchic and hosting week-long drop-in daycare.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the day care is still limited to a maximum of 10 kids. The program runs from 1 to 5 p.m. and is open for children 10 and under.

Free of charge, the program will teach children skills in sewing, skiing, crafts and many other activities.

Skinners needed in Sachs

Sachs Harbour

Sachs Harbour Community Corporation is putting the call out for experts in skinning to teach the art of preparing muskox and polar bear hides.

Instructors in Muskox and Caribou skinning can earn $275 per class. Instructors must know how to skin, de-flesh, dry and sew Muskox and/or caribou.

The community is also looking for three women to de-flesh a polar bear hide. Pay is $500 each.