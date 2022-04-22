Temporary liquor prohibition for Jamboree Week

Tuktoyaktuk

Anyone going to the Beluga Jamboree take note — the Minister of Justice has signed a request from the community enforcing a liquor ban from April 20 to 25.

No one is permitted to consume, purchase, sell or transport liquor within 25 kilometres of the hamlet during jamboree week. Anyone caught breaking the order could be fined up to $500 or imprisoned for up to 30 days, or both.

Hamming it up for Easter weekend

Paulatuk

Easter weekend in Paulatuk was a festival in itself, with family fun events all weekend through the community.

From ice chiseling contests to snow sculpting contests, games were held each day with fun cash prizes for each. The Way of the Cross was taken April 15.

Fireworks were also shown and jigging contests were held for both youth and Elders.

Volunteers needed for Gwich’in Land Claim anniversary

Tsiigehtchic

Anyone interested in helping out with the 30th anniversary celebrations of the Gwich’in Comprehensive Land Claim agreement is asked to reach out to Phoebe Ann Arey at 867-953-3605.

Volunteers are needed to make a variety of foods for the great feast, including cupcakes, salads, soups and other foods. Ingredients for dishes are supplied. Cooks are also welcome to bring their own traditional food dishes to the feast.

Gwich’in Day is April 22.

Mad Trapper Rendezvous wraps up

Aklavik

Another fantastic weekend of skidoo racing and traditional games wrapped up this weekend, as Aklavik hosted the Mad Trapper Rendezvous April 14 to 18.

Fan favourites such as the Bun Bun Arey Open Class women’s track race, as well as the Open Dog races, were held over the weekend, as well as the return of jigging contests and other community celebrations.

The festival was declared a drug and alcohol-free event.