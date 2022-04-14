Indigenous Youth River Guide training now open

Northwest Territories and Yukon

A new training program for Indigenous outdoor enthusiasts is taking applications until May 1. The Indigenous Youth River Guide training program is funded through the Arctic Inspiration Prize and aims to provide training for land based skills such as flatwater and whitewater canoeing, wilderness medicine and rescue training. The five week program runs from June 3 to July 19 in around Whitehorse and is open to Indigenous and First Nations youth age 18 to 35, though consideration is open for people outside that age range.

On top of the training, the program will culminate in a two week trip down the Wind River on the Peel Watershed, which will teach the basics of running a river tour.www.TINYURL.com/IYRGT to apply.

Moose Kerr hosts grad pancake fundraiser

Aklavik

Students and parents of Aklavik’s Moose Kerr School are taking to the kitchen to help raise funds for this year’s graduation celebrations.

On April 18, at the community arena, the graduating class will be selling a breakfast deal for the community.

On the menu is either two pancakes with bacon, sausage and coffee for $15 or a breakfast sandwich with egg and ham or bacon and cheese for $10.

All proceeds go to the MKS Class of 2022 celebrations.

Grocery shopping survey underway

Beaufort Delta

A national opinion poll is seeking interview participants to discuss their experience with grocery shopping in remote communities.

Open to anyone between age 20 and 55, the survey consists of a video conference discussion with a researcher and is anticipated to take a maximum of 45 minutes to complete. All participants will receive a $100 honorarium for their time. A webcam, smartphone or tablet is sufficient to participate. The deadline to apply has been extended past the initial April 15 deadline due to slow uptake in participants.

Anyone interested is invited to visit https://indigenous.link/45765-004/ to sign up.

Easter Egg Hunt for families

Tuktoyaktuk

A community wide Easter Egg hunt is set for this Sunday in Tuktoyaktuk and is open to the whole family.

Starting outside Kitti Hall at 2 p.m., the hunt will feature outdoor family fun, prizes and much more.

This is event is BYOB – Bring your own basket.

Hunters and trappers committee seeking nominations

Sachs Harbour

A call is being put out to anyone interested in joining Sachs Harbour’s Hunters and Trappers Committee (HTC).

Nominations opened April 12 at 9 a.m. and will remain open until 5 p.m. April 26.

Five seats are open for election. Nominations for candidates can be either emailed from the HTC office or from the Returning Officer, Bridget Wolki.