Chief Paul Niditchie school welcomes back the sun

Tsiigehtchic

Students at Chief Paul Niditchie school got some outdoor fun in this week, heading out to celebrate the return of the sun Jan. 28 with an afternoon of stories, traditional games and muskox tanning.

School in Tsiigehtchic resumed Jan. 14 after being shut down for the first week as the Covid-19 pandemic hit the Beaufort Delta hard. But numbers in Tsiigehtchic have remained low since the initial outbreak.

Moose Kerr school to reopen to in-school learning

Aklavik

Moose Kerr School is hoping to re-open to students Feb. 7 with stringent Covid-19 restrictions in place to ensure safety.

Masks will be mandatory, both inside and outside the classroom and social distancing rules will be in effect at all times. Hand sanitizing will be completed periodically throughout the day and classrooms will be contained in social bubbles. Anyone who shows symptoms will be sent home with a testing kit and will have to remain at home for at least two days. The re-opening date may be extended if the pandemic doesn’t recede as expected.

EGT Hanger emptied in preparation for military exercise

Tuktoyaktuk

Organizations with boats or other storage at the Ed-Gruben Transport hangar at Tuktoyaktuk Airport had to move their gear as the hamlet prepares to host the Canadian Forces for a February military exercise in the area.

Work was needed to be completed on the hangar and doors and the military had leased the building.

Anyone who needs to pick up their gear is asked to call (867) 678 0045 to set up a pickup.

Helen Kalvak Elihakvik resumes in-school learning

Ulukhaktok

In the absence of any known cases of Covid-19 in the community, students at Helen Kalvak Elihakvik returned to in-class learning on Jan. 27.

Attendance is under parental discretion and any student who does not attend due to health concerns can be provided with home-learning materials.

The school had initially moved to remote learning on Jan. 20, to re-evaluate on Jan. 31.