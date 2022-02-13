Pet owners advised trapping underway near Aklavik

Aklavik

A notice from Aklavik Hunters and Trappers Committee asks pet owners in Aklavik to be mindful of trapping operations in the area and keep their pets clear of trap lines.

Dogs should be kept at home and/or tied up to prevent getting caught in traps or having dangerous interactions with wildlife already caught in a trap.

Beluga Jamboree Committee named

Tuktoyaktuk

A longstanding goal of the Hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk has come to fruition — organization of the Beluga Jamboree — the community’s spring festival — has been offloaded to the 2022 Beluga Jamboree committee.

With their first meeting Feb. 7 at Kitti Hall, the committee will be responsible for organizing the King and Queen drives, the events scheduling and food options.

The hamlet expressed its thanks to the 12 people who came forward to form the committee. The Beluga Jamboree is set for April 22 to 25.

Tentative jamboree schedules released

Beaufort Delta

A preliminary schedule has been released for the upcoming spring jamboree season.

Barring public health orders or other delays, the Peel River Jamboree in Fort McPherson is eyeing the April 1 to 3 weekend, with Inuvik’s Muskrat Jamboree potentially following up April 8 to 11. The Mad Trapper Rendezvous in Aklavik is eyeing the April 15 to 18 weekend and the Beluga Jamboree is locked in for April 22 to 25. The Mackenzie Jamboree in Tsiigehtchic has yet to suggest a date.

Permits needed to remove those damn beavers

Beaufort Delta

Environment and Natural Resources and the Inuvialuit Fisheries Joint Management Committee are reminding homesteaders that a permit is needed to remove problematic beaver dams.

Noting the Wildlife Advisory Management Council has been hearing ongoing concerns about beavers blocking water and fish bearing creeks, a Feb. 4 notice says permits are free and can be acquired from the Shell Lake ENR Beaufort-Delta regional office.

Aklavik residents can phone 978-2248, Tuktoyaktuk residents may call 977-2350 and Inuvik residents should call 678-6650.