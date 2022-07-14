Drifting ferry due to maintenance, says GNWT

Tsiigehtchic

Residents of Tsiigehtchic saw something a bit different on July 6. They watched the MV Louis Cardinal ferry drift for about 15 minutes and nearly five kilometres down river.

NWT Infrastructure spokeswoman Sarah McLeod told the Inuvik Drum the drifting was part of a Transport Canada ferry inspection, the first one in several years. It’s a process that requires the engine be shut off.

Inspections are normally done regularly, but were paused for several years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Extreme forest fire risk in Mackenzie Delta

Fort McPherson

Two wildfires are currently burning in the area of Fort McPherson. For now, Environment and Natural Resources says there is no danger to the public.

One fire, roughly one hectare in size, is burning about 50 kilometres north of the hamlet. A second smaller fire burning 8 kilometres further north, is currently not threatening the community either.

Residents are asked to strictly abide by fire prevention protocols, as ENR has its hands full with forest fires further south.

Beaufort Delta fiddlers wanted

Sachs Harbour, Fort McPherson, Aklavik, Tsiigehtchic, Tuktoyaktuk, Ulukhaktok, Paulatuk

A call has gone out across the Beaufort Delta for fiddle players to come to Inuvik for the Fiddle and Flow festival set for Aug. 19 to 21.

Festival organizers hope to bring one fiddle player and one guitar player in from each community for the event.

Accommodations, flights, per diems and a performance fee are included.

Don’t throw rocks at boaters, Tuk asks youth

Tuktoyaktuk

Grown-up residents of Tuktoyaktuk were less than impressed July 6 when a tourist posted on various message boards asking parents to do something about a group of kids throwing rocks at his boat.

Igor Bely is a photographer and adventurer from France who said his vessel had been anchored in the Tuktoyaktuk harbour for four days. He said each night a group of children came out and threw rocks at his boat.

An outpouring of support for Bely has met his request for peace and quiet.