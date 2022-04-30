Zoning bylaw gives Tsiigehtchic streets names

Tsiigehtchic

A zoning bylaw passed in February in Tsiigehtchic Charter Community gives each street its own name.

Street signs will soon be erected as the snow melts and house signs will also be made for each home.

To keep things simple and prevent extra costs for homeowners, lot numbers will be the same as house numbers.

Eye clinic coming to Paulatuk

Paulatuk

Anyone who needs their eyes looked at in Paulatuk will be interested to know an eye clinic is scheduled to be in the hamlet from May 14 to 17.

Before the clinic arrives, patients are asked to phone 1-888-332-9222 and follow the prompts to select vision care to determine eligibility.

Actual appointments will be booked when the clinic arrives.

Bootcamp hits the turf in Aklavik

Aklavik

People hoping to kick off their spring with better fitness in Aklavik are in luck, as Boot Camp is back on every Monday and Wednesday.

Starting April 25 and running until June 29, the mixed high intensity interval training is sponsored by brighter futures.

If that isn’t enough to get you motivated, there’s also a door prize drawn every class.

Residential Day School claim support touring Delta

Gwich’in Settlement Area

Anyone who would like assistance filing a claim for attending a Federal Day School is invited to attend a support session to help them get their compensation.

Sessions are planned for May 1 in Tsiigehtchic at Chief Paul Niditchie School and Fort McPherson at the Peel River Inn.

It then moves on to Inuvik May 4 and 5 at the Midnight Sun Complex and finally Moose Kerr School in Aklavik on May 7.