Mackenzie Ice road opens to light traffic

Tsiigehtchic

After a slow start to construction due to a warm start to the winter, the Mackenzie River Ice crossing is officially open for vehicles up to 6,000 kilograms.

The road was declared open for use at 11:50 a.m. Dec. 8, falling into the historical range of the road’s annual opening. Typically, the opening of the ice road to light traffic occurs between Nov. 25 and Dec. 9.

Currently, the ice road only allows access from Inuvik to Fort McPherson. Travellers to Tsiigehtchic will need to use the temporary winter access road from the Fort McPherson side, which is also open to vehicles weighing 6,000 kg or less.

Still no update on when the Akalvik Ice road is expected to be opened — historically it opens between Dec. 11 and Jan. 15. However, the Peel River crossing has opened and is in full operation.

Hamlet elections results trickle in

Election results from the spate of Dec. 13 municipal elections are rolling in.

Erwin Elias remains Mayor of Tuktoyaktuk after garnering 122 votes.

In Ulukhaktok, Thomas Harvey, Kimberly Joss, Laverna Klengenberg and Denise Okheena were elected with 41, 41, 33 and 32 votes respectively. 60 out of 272 eligible voters cast a ballot in Ulukhaktok, resulting in a 22 per cent voter turnout. In Aklavik, Dave McLeod, Edwin Greenland, William Storr and Dorothy Erigaktoak were named to council with 176, 154, 147 and 144 votes. Eugene Pascal defeated incumbent Andrew Charlie by a single vote in the race for Mayor, collecting 117 votes. In total, 233 people out of 378 eligible voters case a ballot, resulting in a 61 per cent voter turn-out.

In Fort McPherson Kyla Ross, Priscilla Itsi, Michelle Peterson, and Trevor Peterson were elected to council.

Christmas Spirit Week in Aklavik

Aklavik

The holiday spirit was alive and well in Aklavik this week, with seven activities in the hamlet as part of Christmas Spirit Week.

Kids made their own stockings and ornaments, cookies and earrings over the week from Dec. 13 to 17. The week wrapped up with a Christmas Scavenger hunt based on Charles Dickens ‘A Christmas Carol’ on Dec. 16 and a holiday themed radio show on Dec. 17.

All activities were held at the Aklavik Jordan’s Principle Office.

Mangilaluk School back in session

Tuktoyaktuk

The deep cleaning of Magilaluk School is complete and classes officially resumed Dec. 13 at 8:30 a.m.

Parents who are uncomfortable with kids returning so quickly are permitted to keep their child home, but learning packages will be sent home as needed. At the school, new safety precautions are in place, including screening tools for staff and students, occupancy limits in washrooms, limiting visits to the school, and mandatory masks for staff and students.

Parents will be required to screen their children each morning and keep them home if showing one major or two minor symptoms associated with Covid-19.