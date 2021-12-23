Top Inuvialuit spot up for grabs this January

Inuvialuit Settlement Region

Another big election is on the horizon in the Beaufort Delta, as the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation announced the next IRC Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer will be elected Jan. 26.

Nominations for the position, which acts as both the executive and administrative heads, opens Jan. 6 at 9 a.m. and close Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. Nominations must include a $500 certified cheque.

Votes will be cast at the Midnight Sun Complex beginning at 9 a.m.

Gwich’in Tribal Council expands bereavement pay

Gwich’in Settlement Area

Gwich’in beneficiaries forced to deal with the death of a loved one will be able to get a bit more assistance from the Gwich’in Tribal Council, which directed its administration to increase the Bereavement Assistance Program payout from $1,000 to $2,500 at its Dec. 14 to 16 board of directors meeting.

Also decided upon was an amendment to the prescribed billet rate to $100 per night for private accommodation, and to re-work bylaws to allow Gwich’in not currently living in the GSA to hold the Gwich’in Renewable Resources Board position.

Hamlet distributes presents to kids

Tuktoyaktuk

Kids 17 and under in Tuktoyaktuk were given presents from the hamlet on Dec. 18 during a community drive thru feast that commenced at 6 p.m.

Santa Claus was on hand on behalf of the recreation department to hand out gifts to the boys and girls of the hamlet, which recently fought through a Covid-19 outbreak that saw a containment order issued for the community.

Another Tuktoyaktuk tradition, gifts from the RCMP, is also in the works this holiday season.

Country Food for good health study needs participants

Paulatuk

Residents of Paulatuk are invited to join in a study through the University of Waterloo. The project aims to get a better understanding of dietary needs in the community, as well as the dietary needs of wildlife and how climate change is impacting life in the area. To determine this, researchers are hoping to interview Elders on their traditional knowledge of the area. Interviews are 40 minutes or less and participants receive a $200 gift card to use in the hamlet. To participate, contact Tiffany Wölki at 788-0069 or over Facebook.