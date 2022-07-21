Learn to paint with Brian Kowikchuk

Youth from age six to 12 interested in learning to paint will have an opportunity this Saturday, as local artists Brian Kowikchuk will be hosting a workshop July 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Children’s First Society Daycare Centre.

Spots are limited and there will be door prizes and snacks served.

To register, contact the Children’s First Society Outreach Facebook page or phone 777-3703.

Vet clinic opens this Saturday

Furry denizens of Inuvik will be interested to know a Veterinary clinic will be in session from July 23 to 26 at the Inuvik Fire Hall.

Vaccinations, prescriptions, health exams, deworming, blood and urine tests, nail tripping, anal gland expression and microchipping will all be available.

People are asked to book by email at inuvikappointments@yahoo.com and are reminded to enter through the town hall’s back parking lot.

Business Ideation Workshop next weekend

People with a business idea looking to find a starting point are invited to a Business Ideation Workshop, hosted by EntrepeNorth and the Gwich’in Development Corporation July 27 and 28 at the Nihtat Gwich’in Office.

Running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the workshop will provide access to free Indigenous-centred business education, allow for networking opportunities and to help build skils.

There are 10 spots available. To register, email info@entreprenorth.ca or phone 765-8464.

Fiddle and Flow Festival seeking workers

Inuvik’s upcoming Fiddle and Flow festival is looking for people to fill a large number of roles. The Aug. 19 to 21 festival is in need of shuttle drivers, cooks, fire keepers, security, Elder supports, musicians, food vendrs and artists and crafters to work tables.

Staff will be needed on hand for events including the Arctic Market, a talent show, community barbecue, a music showcase, an old time dance and jigging contest, to name a few.

Anyone interested should reach out to tourism@inuvik.ca or phone 777-8616.