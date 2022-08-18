Youth charged in firearm heist

An individual has been charged in connection to a July 12 break in where three firearms and other personal items were stolen. RCMP acting detachment commander Chris Stuckless told Inuvik Town Council Aug. 8 RCMP have recovered two of the three stolen firearms and have charged a person with numerous offences, including break and enter and theft of a firearm. The individual cannot be named as they are a youth and the investigation is ongoing.

Welcome Centre vandal charged

The individual detained in a July 26 break and enter at the Inuvik Welcome Centre has been charged.

Stuckless told town council a lone male has been charged with mischief under $5,000 for the damage. He did not release the name of the accused.

He added the new surveillance cameras at the centre helped apprehend the culprit.

Bike patrols taking to the streets…

You may see more police on bicycles around town in the coming months.

RCMP have acquired two mountain bikes and Stuckless told council patrols were being scheduled for August and September.

These will be in addition to foot patrols which have stepped up over the summer.

…and boat patrols to the river

RCMP also have repaired their jet boat and are preparing to begin patrols on the rivers and lakes around town.

Stuckless said members were looking forward to getting out to provide boating education and awareness.

Police will also be on the hunt for impaired or unsafe boaters.