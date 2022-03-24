After school programming resumes at Youth Centre

Inuvik Youth Centre has a new look and has resumed after school programming throughout the week. Hours will run from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for youth aged five to 12 and from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. for youth aged 13 to 18.

All attendees must register with the after school program free of charge. Applications can be filled out by email at inuvikyouthcentreinfo@gmail.com or picked up from the youth centre in person.

A schedule will be posted to the Inuvik Youth Centre Facebook page when finalized.

Arctic Paws bringing vet clinic to Inuvik

Any dogs, cats or other critters in need of medication or a check up will want their human to sign them up for a veterinarian clinic bring brought to town April 6 to 10. Dr. Michelle Tuma and Dr. Monica Kovacs will be on hand for vaccinations, spay and neuter services and other appointments or surgeries.

Deposits are required per appointment, per pet. Costs for spay and neuter services depend on the animal and service type. Visit https://form.jotform.com/ArcticPaws/April2022 to register.

Muskrat Jamboree Arctic Market seeks vendors

As Inuvik’s annual spring festival draws closer, organizers are seeking interested parties to run tables at a special edition of the Arctic Market.

Artists, craftspeople, musicians, food vendors and other merchants will be on hand April 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Midnight Sun Complex for the tradition. Tables are $5 or $10 with a power hook-up. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/MuskratJamboreeArcticMarket, by email through tourism@inuvik.ca or by phone at 777-8618.

Dance into spring

A new contest by Inuvik Community Events Society invites residents to bust a move to welcome the spring thaw.

Open until March 27 at 9 p.m., the ICES Dance Into Spring contest will be determined by vote using Facebook likes as a gauge.

Anyone interested can upload a video of themselves dancing to the ICES Dance Into Spring Facebook group, with their name, phone number and email. All submissions will be entered into a draw to win a Spring Family Picnic Grub Box.