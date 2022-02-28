IRC seeks artists to paint Ingamo Hall murals

A call is being put out for Inuvialuit Artists to paint a series of murals at Ingamo Hall in March. The Inuvialuit Regional Corporation is seeking up to 10 artists to paint the eight by four foot murals in Inuvik, with painting dates on March 14, 16, 17, 18 and 21. The murals will be reproduced for downtown displays, and artists will be paid $1,000 per mural. One artist will be selected as a mentor to other painters and receive an addition $500.

Anyone interested in getting involved is asked to email icedo@inuvialuit.com for more information.

Vet Clinic back in operation

Furry residents of Inuvik and their keepers will be happy to know the Inuvik Vet Clinic is back in town.

Prescriptions can be filled again. Anyone who is in need of medication for their pets are asked to message Gilly at the Inuvik Vet Clinic’s Facebook page.

Campaign School for Women

A GNWT-hosted Campaign School for Women is set to run online from March 8 to 10, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night.

Oriented towards women interested in running for public office, regardless of which level of government being sought.

The class is offered free of charge.

ICC seeks pitches for Brighter Futures

Inuvik Community Corporation is looking for groups interested in producing programs under the Brighter Futures funding umbrella for 2022-2023. To be eligible, projects must be either focused on promoting mental wellness, education, supporting culture and Elders, early intervention of problems, addictions training or capacity building.

The deadline to apply is March 4, at 5 p.m. For more information, email iccbfc@northwestel.net, visit the office at 102 Mackenzie Rd. or phone 777-2603.