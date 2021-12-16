Correction:

The Dec. 9 edition of the Inuvik Drum story: Gwich’in Tribal Council sick of subsidizing GNWT’s medical travel responsibilities: Grand Chief contains an error – it states the Gwich’in Tribal Council has spent $1 million on Covid-19 precautions since March 2020. In fact, it has shared that cost with the co-owners of Larga House, Nunatsiaq Corporation and Kitikmeot Corporation. The Inuvik Drum apologizes for the error.

Children’s present drive-thru this Saturday

Families with children 12 and under are invited to attend the Town of Inuvik’s annual Children’s Present Pick up at the Midnight Sun Complex Dec. 18 from 2 to 4 p.m.

As part of Covid-19 safety precautions, presents will be delivered to vehicles, by appointment only. Each 15 minutes, 10 vehicles will be permitted into the Fitness Centre Parking lot.

Vehicles are asked to enter the parking lot from Gwich’in Road near the Youth Centre. Call 777-8640 to book your appointment.

Winter Arctic Market coming soon

Vendors are invited to apply for tables at upcoming Winter Arctic Markets, scheduled to resume in January pending approval from the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

All patrons and vendors will be required to be fully vaccinated and children under 12 will not be permitted for the time being. Vendors will need to pre-register and masks, physical distancing and contact tracing will be in full effect.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/wintermarketregistration, email tourism@inuvik.ca or phone (867)-777-8618.

Holiday talent contests heat up

Jiggers, fiddlers, singers and other talented performers are honing their skills as Inuvik Community Corporation is set to host a slew of contests Dec. 21 at Ingamo Hall.

While adults prepare for game day, Youth contests are already underway, with proud parents posting videos of kids jigging, singing and performing on a Facebook group called ICC Christmas Events, which can be joined by visiting https://tinyurl.com/2azsa7yr — all entries must registered in by 5 p.m. Dec. 16. To register, contact Melissa Rogers at 777-2603.

Fire department reminds residents of Christmas tree safety

Inuvik Fire Department is reminding people of best practices to employ with their Christmas trees.

Trees should be kept away from heat sources and electric cords should be examined for any frays or damages. Lights should similarly be examined for cracks or damage to the sockets, or loose wires.

Live trees require a bit more maintenance — the tree’s stump should be trimmed by at least two inches and allowed to absorb water before being brought inside. Once inside, the tree should be regularly watered to keep it moist.