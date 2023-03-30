Burnstick is coming to town

Northern Arts and Cultural Centre is bringing Burnstick, the 2016 Canadian Folk Music Awards Aboriginal Songwriter of the Year, to the Midnight Sun Complex.

Consisting of 2007 Juno award winner Jason Burnstick and Nadia Gaudet, the musical power couple are known most recently from their 2019 album Kîyânaw, which was nominated for Indigenous Songwriter of the Year at the 2020 Canadian Folk Music Awards.

Show starts at 7:30 p.m. on April 3. Tickets can be purchased in advance at https://tinyurl.com/2zp6yu3e or at the door with a donation.

Tourism stakeholder meeting this Friday

Anyone interested or involved in the tourism industry is invited out to an afternoon meeting from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. March 31 at the Midnight Sun Complex.

Open to anyone interested in discussing tourism, the meeting will also feature door prizes and snacks.

On the agenda of the meeting include planning for summer events this coming year.

Firefighter’s ball rises from the ashes

Inuvik Firefighters are bringing back their traditional fundraising gala.

The Inuvik Firefighters Ball will take over the Midnight Sun Complex at 6 p.m. May 6. Tickets are $65 a person for a table of eight can be booked for $600.

Inuvik Drummers and Dancers will provide entertainment, with DJ Hope Anumba maintaining authority over the dance floor.