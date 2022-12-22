ENR seeks info on illegal caribou harvest

The Department of Environment and Natural resources is seeking any info on a poaching incident involving several Barren Ground caribou killed in a management area.

An air patrol spotted the remains of a harvest on Nov. 22, including spilled guts and discarded heads and hides that were left in the protected area.

Anyone who knows any information that could help in the investigation is asked to contact their local Renewable Resources Officer or phone 1-867-977-2350.

Incumbents hold strong in Tuktoyaktuk

All four incumbent councillors whose seats were up for grabs were re-elected in Tuktoyaktuk on Dec. 12.

Ryan Yakeleya, Tianna Gordon-Ruben, Tyrone Raddi and Vincent Teddy were returned to office with 115, 115, 114 and 96 votes, respectively. They will each serve a two-year-term.

Joining them will be Maureen Gruben, who received 91 votes, and Joe Nasogaluak Jr., who was chosen on 73 ballots. They will each serve a one-year term.

Ulukhaktok elects Joshua Oliktoak as mayor

After delaying the hamlet’s election to Dec. 19 because of high winds and freezing temperatures, voters in Ulukhaktok have elected Joshua Oliktoak as mayor.

Taking the mayor’s chair with 79 votes, Oliktoak beat out Joe Nilgak and Jack Akhiatak, who received 15 and six votes, respectively.

Also elected to council were Delma Klengenberg, Helena Ekootak, Joyce Banksland and Helen Kitekudlak who received 62, 62, 58 and 56 and votes, respectively. Out of 277 eligible voters, 100 cast a ballot, making for an election turn out of 36.1 per cent.

Inuvik Youth Centre hosts Christmas party tonight

A holiday party for youth of all ages is going down at the Inuvik Youth Centre on Dec. 22.

Starting at 3 p.m., the mini-Christmas party will feature games, snacks and entertainment. It is free to attend.

This will be the last day the facility hosts drop-ins for 2022.