Lifeguards training, but no opening date for pool yet

Training for new lifeguards at the pool began Dec. 10 with a full roster of candidates, according to the Community Services report delivered to Town Council Dec. 12.

The town is hoping the last of the leaks have been sealed as of Dec. 7 and that a deep cleaning of the pool has been finished. Deep cleans of the change room and pool deck are next. The facility is awaiting delivery of a new chlorine pump and motor.

While lifeguard training is expected to conclude in March, followed by certification and hiring, Senior Administrative Officer Grant Hood cautions it doesn’t mean the pool will open to the public in the same month.

Feedback sought on potential cab fare increase

Town officials are seeking public feedback to a potential fare increase for taxis.

Citing increases in fuel costs, maintenance costs and cost of living, taxi companies are asking to raise the general rate by $4, and the rate for an adult and child to $6. Cost for additional children would increase to $2 each and cost for additional adults would go up to $8. Fares to the airport for an individual would be bumped up to $50 and fares for two to $30 each. Three or more people would make it $25 each. Several other fares would also increase. Visit http://tinyurl.com/yfx8cveh to see all the proposed changes. The last time rates for taxis went up was in 2014.

An online poll seeking public input is available at http://tinyurl.com/ydxvpthz. The town has not said how long it will accept submissions from the public.

Pound still at capacity

Town officials say the Inuvik pound is still at capacity and some animals have been stuck there for over 100 days.

Noting shelters further south are also overwhelmed with abandoned animals and are not taking any more from up North, the town asks anyone who keeps their dog outside to provide it with adequate shelter, food and water for the -40C weather. It also asks residents to be mindful of the town’s situation with emergency calls and to please keep dogs in yards and on leashes when walking.

Sunrise Festival returns

You can celebrate the return of the sun with a number of events featured in Inuvik’s three day Sunrise Festival.

Activities include the glow in the dark skate, a skidoo and truck parade, artisan workshops, an outdoor family booth, lit up boardwalk and a storytelling tent and campfire.

A taste of Inuvik will return to kick off the celebrations on Friday at the Midnight Sun Complex, from 6 to 9 p.m. with Drum Dancers and other performances. The Sunrise Festival runs from Jan. 6 to 8.