Inuvik Community Corporation election underway

Three seats at the Inuvik Community Corporation (ICC) are up for grabs this month and six people are in the running.

Incumbents Donovan Arey, Joseph Arey and Edgar Maring are joined by Logan Bullock, Joanne Eldridge and Jimmy Kalinek in the race.

Voting will take place from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the ICC building on Dec. 13

Annual Holiday Light Up contest underway

Inuvik’s annual home decoration showdown is taking entries. The Inuvik Annual Holiday Light Up and Decorating Contest is accepting entries until Dec. 12 at 5 p.m.

Eager holiday decorators can register their homes for either the residential entry or the on-the-land entry. Only outdoor displays are eligible and on-the-land contestants must be town residents.

Email mscfrontdesk@inuvik.ca with pictures of your display to enter.

Christmas parade ready to rock

Another holiday tradition is gearing up — the Inuvik Christmas Parade has acquired floats and is ready to take to the streets Dec. 11.

Cash prizes are available for entrants, who needed to be registered by Dec. 7.

The parade kicks off at 1 p.m. at Ingamo Hall.

Ice roads open for the season

Winter access between Tsiigehtchic, Fort McPherson and Inuvik has opened up, with the NWT announcing that both the Peel and Mackenzie River ice crossings are open as of Nov. 30.

Vehicles are limited to a maximum of 5,000 kilograms on the crossings, including the temporary winter access road to Tsiigehtchic.

Drivers are advised to check road conditions before heading out, in the event the pass between Fort McPherson and Eagle Plains closes due to weather.