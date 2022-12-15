Food Bank seeks volunteers for new year

Inuvik Food Bank is updating its contact list for volunteers and is putting out a call for new recruits.

Volunteers would assist with stocking shelves once a month, packing food hampers twice a month and delivering hampers once a month. Gas cards are provided, volunteers must be able to lift 20 lbs to pack and carry 30 lbs to deliver.

To sign up, either email inuvikfoodbank@gmail.com or direct message the Inuvik Food Bank on Facebook.

Scouts is back in Inuvik

Inuvik Scout Group is back in action after many years of hiatus. Meeting every Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Midnight Sun Complex, the youth troop is open to boys and girls aged 8 to 14.

Essential survival skills will be taught such as tying knots, navigating, making campfires and knife safety.

Low-income families can apply through the No One Left Behind program for assistance to cover costs.

Free exercise class this January

A ‘beginner fit and fun’ group for people new or returning to regular fitness is gearing up for a Jan. 14 hour of gains.

Taught by fitness instructor Anick Jenks, the class is free thanks to funding from the NWT Recreation and Parks Association. A class already ran Dec. 3 and the second class runs from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

To register, call 777-8640.

Art Travel Club makes final push for raffle

A $10,000 raffle for the East Three Secondary School Art Travel Club is about to be drawn, but tickets are still will be available until 4:30 p.m. Dec. 16, providing that they don’t sell out first.

Aside from a $10,000 cash prize, there is also a $2,500 second prize, a 50” TV, AirPods and eight more prizes to be won.

Raffle tickets are $100 and are available at Newsstand/Aisle 10. The effort supports the Art Travel Club’s planned trip to Seattle, Washington in the new year.

Rebecca Blake elected mayor of Fort McPherson

Rebecca Blake will serve as Fort McPherson’s next mayor after capturing 91 votes during the Dec. 12 municipal election, beating out George Nerysoo, who received 69 votes and Vasilios Prodromidis who was chosen on 21 ballots.

Joining her on council will be Stanley Snowshoe, Sierra Daley, George Nerysoo and Joyce Blake, who garnered 118, 100, 96 and 87 votes respectively. A referendum to rename the community hall was rejected with 114 votes against and 60 in favour.

Out of 527 eligible voters, 181 cast a ballot in the election, making for a 34 per cent election turn-out.