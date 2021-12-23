East Three Christmas pageant goes online for the second year

With the shadow of the recent Covid-19 outbreak still fresh in everyone’s minds, East Three Elementary school opted to take its Christmas pageant to the Internet for the second year running.

Each class put together a performance for their biggest fans, with some classes singing classic carols, others reading Dr. Seuss and the Inuvialuktun class even performed their own drum dance.

All the performances are available for viewing on the East Three Elementary Official site Facebook page.

Town passes new quarry bylaw

An updated quarry bylaw was passed unanimously by Inuvik town council at their Dec. 15 meeting.

Included in the changes are an increase to quarry fees and penalties for infractions, as well as separating the permit and application forms from the bylaw to make it easier for future town councils to make changes.

The last time the bylaw was updated was in 1994.

Harder Enterprises keeps waste contract

Town council voted to stick with the current contractor to operate the landfill.

Council voted 7-0, with Coun. Jesse Harder abstaining due to a conflict of interest, to accept a $279,000 bid for the tender to operate the Inuvik Solid Waste Disposal facility.

Only one other contractor submitted a bid, for $286,872.