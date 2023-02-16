New peace officer takes oath

Inuvik has a new peace officer on the job. Carl Morada officially joined the Inuvik Municipal Enforcement Division on Feb. 9 after taking the oath of service.

Town council voted 7-0, with Coun. Kurt Wainman absent, to appoint Morada to the job.

Morada joins Raven Firth as the town’s team of bylaw enforcement.

Children’s First Gala cancelled again

Set to happen this past weekend, the Children’s First Casino Night fundraising gala was quietly cancelled in the week leading up to evening.

The major revenue source for the early childhood centre has now been delayed since it was initially organized for Nov. 16, 2021.

A new date for the gala has yet to be announced.

Dinner Theatre is back at East Three

East Three Secondary School’s dinner theatre is back on the menu.

In support of the school’s drama program and basketball team, a comedy night of Highrise Hijinks will be shown Feb. 17 and 18.

Entertainment will be oriented towards a young-adult audience with safe-for-kids content. Tickets are $45 in advance and $50 at the door. The doors are set to open at 5:30 p.m. with a 6 p.m. start.

Johnny D. Charlie Memorial Ski-Doo Trip seeks riders

The Inuvik Justice Committee is seeking snowmobilers interested in joining the Johnny D. Charlie Memorial Ski-Doo Trip this March.

Participants will travel from Fort McPherson to Old Crow and back, while exploring the countryside, including Curtain Mountain. Five spots are available.

Anyone interested is asked to reach out to Beau Delta over Facebook for pre-screening. Food, gas an accommodations are provided.