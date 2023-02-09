Town takes another try at taxi rates

Another proposal of taxi fares is before town council. A revised set of rates was presented to council at its Feb. 6 committee of the whole meeting.

Fare for a single adult, child, or adult with child will increase to $8. Additional children would now be $2 a head. Fare to the airport would increase to $40. Pick up and delivery of goods without a passenger would increase to $15.

The fee for additional stops or customer assistance will increase to $4. A vote to move the new bylaw to first and second reading was held during council’s regular meeting Feb. 8.

ATV bylaw under revision

Some revised rules to the town’s ATV rules could soon limit solo drivers to a minimum age 14 and require motorcycle-standard helmets for them. Younger ATV drivers would require supervision by a person age 14 or older. Elders remain exempt from having to wear helmets.

Restrictions on ATV use on Kingmingya Road between Reliance and Mackenzie Road have also been eliminated.

Six sex assaults in January

Inuvik RCMP report they responded to six complaints of sexual offences in January, double the volume of calls from last year.

Comparatively, police said they dealt with 24 cases of assault, a drop from 32 the previous year.

In total, RCMP responded to 345 calls for service in January.

Inuvik RCMP bust their first high driver

Inuvik RCMP say their new Drug Recognition Expert has already caught someone driving under the influence of cannabis. An investigation led police to the seizure of nearly 100 grams of marijuana and several items of drug paraphernalia. Police say the driver was charged.

Police are ramping up their efforts with a new check stop initiative. RCMP say they’ve made 25 vehicle stops and two check stops to date.