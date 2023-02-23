New cab fares kick in today

Getting a ride in Inuvik has gotten a little more expensive after the Town of Inuvik approved an increase in fares on Feb. 8.

The new fares kick in on Feb. 23. A schedule of fees was published on the Town of Inuvik’s website.

Both cab companies in Inuvik told council the fee increase was needed because of the increased cost of living.

Name that drone

Aurora Research Institute is inviting the public to vote on a name for the facility’s latest drone camera.

Used by the ARI’s Geographic Information Systems (GIS) team to keep an eye in the sky on the North, the M600 drone has a variety of names shortlisted from GeoWeek.

Cast your vote at https://forms.gle/R6XrytsuAy6sq6Pc7 by Feb. 24.

Reindeer program gets cash from Ottawa

Inuvialuit Community Economic Development Organization (ICEDO) is getting $67,405 to expand its country foods meat processing plant through Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNOR.)

Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal made the announcement alongside NWT MP Michael McLeod in Ottawa Feb. 15. ICEDO maintains the NWT’s lone reindeer herd.

In total, the project is estimated to cost $84,257.

Search for Yukon UFO continues

Difficult terrain and weather has hampered recovery of an unidentified object shot down by NORAD last week.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he asked NORAD to deploy after the object, thought to be a balloon, drifted over the Yukon.

North American air defences are on high alert after a Chinese spy balloon was detected and shot down over the United States earlier in the month.