Terry Fox Run back in stride

After taking alternative pathways to continuing the Terry Fox Run for the last few years during the Covid-19 pandemic, the event is set take place Sept. 18.

Co-organizer Natasha Kulikowski said volunteers are needed to run water stations, the registration desk and help with the community barbecue.

Registration will open at noon that day and the run begins at 1 p.m. Volunteer commitments run from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Northern Arts and Cultural Centre resumes Inuvik concerts

Another Northern tradition is coming back this month: the Northern Arts and Cultural Centre will be bringing one-man band Steve Hill to town for a show as part of his Northern tour.

The show will be Sept. 15 at the Midnight Sun Complex, with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

This concert will be admission by donation.

Community Art project this weekend at fall fair

Aspiring painters and eager young crafters will want to visit the Inuvik Fall Fair this Saturday. Tracy Blyth of Crowberry Designs will be hosting a community art project and workshop with youth who will adorn a leaf with their own design and wishes for the fall.

The town will be documenting the creations by photo for digital storage and to share on Facebook.

Inuvik’s fall fair will also feature a fashion show, market and other activities. It runs from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

Mad science cooking up at Inuvik Youth Centre

A batch of mad — and happy — scientists will be able to learn the scientific method and its applications every Thursday at the Inuvik Youth Centre, starting Sept. 8 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

This comes on the heels of youth cooking classes, which are also resuming at the facility. Those will run every Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., starting Sept. 13.

Annika Trimble will teach the science lessons while Shayna Allen and Gailann Raddi will show how the cooking is done.