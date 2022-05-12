Ice roads close for the season

Ice crossings over both the Peel and Mackenzie Rivers are now closed for the season

GNWT Officials made the announcement on May 9.

Historical statistics show over the last five years the Mackenzie crossing and Tsiigehtchic access closed in the first week of May and the Peel River crossing closing shortly thereafter.

Totally Arctic Wrestling booking new shows

Summer slamdown season is here. Inuvik’s premier wrestling promotion, Totally Arctic Wrestling, has two shows coming up.

An Inuvik show is set for May 21 and the promotion’s debute show in Tuktoyaktuk is July 16.

At least one professional wrestler is said to be making the journey north for the Tuktoyaktuk show.

Free menstrual products

Women in need of DivaCups, maxi pads or tampons will be able to get them for free, thanks to a new joint partnership between the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, the Gwich’in Tribal Council and the Government of Canada.

Also part of the nearly $40,000 program, which launches this month, will be an education component through Beaufort Delta District Education Council to ensure students grow up with accurate information on good women’s health.

IRC received $26,224 and GTC received $13,440 to administer the program.

CCGS Amundsen needs YOU

Students at least 19 years old are invited to apply to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work on board the CCGS Amundsen as it cruises through the Arctic ocean collecting scientific data this fall.

Duties will include collecting air, water, sediment and zooplankton samples. All expenses are paid and food and accomodations are provided. The Amundsen will be heading north towards the northern side of Greenland and Baffin Island.

Anyone interested should email Liisa Jantunen at liisa.jantunen@ec.gc.ca