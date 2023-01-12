No injuries or charges in rolled feed truck accident

Inuvik RCMP are still investigating how a feed truck came to be overturned in the ditches surrounding the entrance to town on Jan. 3.

A spokesperson for the Northwest Territories RCMP said poor road conditions appeared to be the cause of the accident and no injuries were reported.

It is unknown if any charges will be laid.

New RCMP chief leaving town

Aaron Semmler, we hardly knew ye.

A monthly report from the Inuvik RCMP detachment notes commander Sgt. Aaron Semmler is transferring to another detachment as of Feb. 3 for family reasons. He has held the post since Sept. 12 of last year.

A new detachment commander, Sgt. Jesse Aubin, will be taking over district responsibilities at the end of February.

RCMP warn they can now spot high drivers

An officer with the Inuvik RCMP detachment has been certified in Drug Recognition Expert training. Police say they hope that in the coming months, they’ll be able to spot drivers under the influence of drugs.

The monthly report to Inuvik Town Council states a Const. Curlew completed the training in Chilliwack B.C. and is now able to identify and charge drivers found to be under the influence of a variety of mind-altering substances.

RCMP say they responded to five impaired driving complaints in December, with four leading to charges.

Pool still leaking, says SAO

After catching a strong whiff of chlorine in the air, visitors to the Midnight Sun Complex aren’t taking their swim trunks out of storage just yet.

Town of Inuvik senior administrative officer Grant Hood informed council at its Jan. 9 meeting, the pool still had a leak still in need of patching. He said the town was going to bring in a camera to pinpoint the area of concern.

Hood said the plan was to fix the leak this week.