Ski Trails open for season

With the days getting longer and the snow piling up, Inuvik Ski Club has opened its trails to members with their own equipment and will soon have its clubhouse in operation as well.

A job posting for equipment closed Jan. 23 and the club expects to have their chalet staffed for members to rent equipment shortly.

Visit www.inuvikskiclub.com/membership to sign up.

Casino Night is finally happening

After numerous delays thanks to global pandemics and other ongoing inconveniences, Children’s First Society is finally hosting their “annual” fundraising gala.

There’s no slot machines or roulette tables, but Casino Night in Inuvik will have numerous contests and games alongside with several dinner options.

Fifteen tables are available with eight seats per table. A table costs $675. Admission to the dance alone is $20 after 10 p.m. The gala is Feb. 11 at the Midnight Sun Complex.

Small business pop-up shops coming to Arctic Market

Market-lovers may soon be able to access additional services alongside purchasing locally crafted art and goods. The Town of Inuvik is taking applications for Small Business Pop up shops to operate during the coming Arctic Winter Markets, set for Jan. 21, Feb. 4 and March 25. Applications are open to services such as cell phone repair, contracting, web design, re-sale or retail, cleaning services and representative sales from specific producers.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/2023WinterSmallBizPopUp to register. Space is limited.

Aurora College seeks Ethics committee members

Interested in ensuring science is done humanely and fairly? Aurora College is seeking applicants to sit on its Research Ethics Committee, reviewing research projects to ensure they are no doing harm to people involved in scientific studies.

Applicants should be Indigenous, residents of the Northwest Territories and not currently enrolled or otherwise involved with Aurora College. Terms are for three years. Anyone selected to sit on the committee will be paid an honorarium of $125 per meeting.

Email Angela.Storr@auroracollege.nt.ca or phone (867) 777-3298 EXT 245 for more information.