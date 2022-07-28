Summer Daycamp at Inuvik Youth Centre

A day camp program is kicking off at the Inuvik Youth Centre from Aug. 2 to Aug. 31.

Free to attend, the program is accepting the first 20 applicants and will have a waitlist for anyone else who wishes to join. Camps will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and then from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, email inuvikyouthcentreinfo@gmail.com, phone 620-0556 or swing by the Inuvik Youth Centre from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. to pick up an application.

Summer speaker series returns to in-person

Science lovers who have been tuning into the Aurora Research Institute’s virtual speaker series will be meeting back in person as of this week. The ARI has resumed live presentations of its summer speakers series.

Kicking off July 28 at 7 p.m. with two speakers, first on Earthquakes in the Arctic and a second on Microplastics, the sessions are free to attend.

Masks are still required while inside the ARI building.

Ethnobotany tours resume at ARI

It’s a busy summer at the Aurora Research Institute. Among the many research expeditions and presentations, the science mecca is also hosting ethnobotany tours of its garden and gazebo.

Anyone interested in learning about the plants and herbs of the region and how they were traditionally used by the Inuvialuit and Gwich’in people can stop by at 4 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Tours are approximately 45 minutes and anyone attending should prepare for bugs.

Midnight Sun Tournament this weekend

Rosters are filled, coolers are stocked and Peggy Curtis Field is ready for the annual Midnight Sun Tournament.

Initially costing $750 to attend, the cost for teams was dropped to $500 after Town Council waived the user fees for the field.

The Co-Ed tournament runs from July 29 to Aug. 1.