Live performances back at the Trapper

With Covid-19 restrictions being lifted, local venues are wasting no time getting back to a normalcy.

Inuvik’s Mad Trapper pub has kicked off the month with two weekends of live acts, first with Mark Stevens on March 5 and 6 and an open mic this Saturday, March 12.

The stage is open to anyone and the show kicks off 10 p.m.

Veterinarian in town

Any dogs, cats or other four-legged residents of Inuvik in need of a check-up can visit a vet clinic running from March 8 to 13.

Dr. John Overell is in town for non-surgical appointments, including vaccinations, medications, deworming, health exams, nail trimming and microchipping.

To book an appointment, email inuvikappointments@yahoo.com.

Bingo is back

A sure sign things are getting back to normal, the Town of Inuvik has resumed bingo permits and card sales as of March 1.

All bingos in the town were suspended over the month of February after Covid-19 outbreaks overwhelmed the Beaufort Delta.

Anyone playing is asked to continue to practice safe Covid-19 and disease control practices — staying home if sick, sanitizing hands and wearing a mask where required.

Gwich’in after school class

More opportunities for children to learn Gwich’in keep opening up in town, with a Gwich’in Language Camp having wrapped up this week.

Running from March 7 to 11 in the afternoons, the U18 after-school camp offered fun activities, songs, videos and games — all focused around learning Gwich’in.

Keep an eye on the Western Arctic Youth Collective, which is spearheading the programming.