Water quality secure after pump issue in Ulukhaktok

Residents of Ulukhaktok were asked to conserve water on Feb. 23 after a number of intake pumps failed.

A notice issued that day noted the treatment plant was undergoing technical issues and work was underway. The next day, it was revealed the pumps were the issue and had been replaced. There were no issues with water quality during the incident.

Hamlet officials thanked the public works crew and staff for the quick response.

Dempster Fibre Line job fairs are coming to Beaufort

Work on the Dempster Highway fibre line is set to begin this summer and a job fair is travelling the Beaufort Delta from March 7 to 10 to find people interested in working on the project.

Open houses will be held in Inuvik, Aklavik and Fort McPherson from 5 to 7 p.m. on March 7, 8 and 9 respectively. A fourth meeting from 12 to 2 p.m. will be held in Tsiigehtchic.

This season, the plan is the put together a backup fibre line to lessen the frequency of internet and phone disruptions.

Environmental Monitor training is back

Anyone interested in learning how to keep track of changes in the lands they call home can sign up for an Environmental Monitor course through Aurora College, running April 11 to May 12.

Training is mandatory to work in the Environmental Monitoring Field, ensuring any construction along the Dempster Highway does not degrade the surrounding environment.

The deadline to apply to the program is 4 p.m. on March 17.

Firearms safety training courses coming to Mackenzie Delta

Courses in firearms safety are being offered in Tsiigehtchic, Fort McPherson and Aklavik this month.

Provided by the Gwich’in Tribal Council, the two-day course will be held in Aklavik March 11-12, Tsiigehtchic March 13-14 and Fort McPherson March 15-16.

The deadlines to apply are March 9, 10 and 13, respectively. Contact GTC career development officer Maria Voudrach at 867-777-7926 for more information.