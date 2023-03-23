Fort McPherson RCMP seize 79 bags of crack cocaine in drug bust

A man is facing two drug charges after Fort McPherson RCMP caught him in a vehicle with crack cocaine and OxyContin.

RCMP say they began an investigation on March 15 into allegations of illegal drug sales. The trail led them to an impaired man sitting in a parked car.

Upon arrest, the man was searched. Police say they found 79 individual bags of crack cocaine, a pill container of OxyContin and a knife on him. After taking the man in custody, police searched the vehicle, discovering another knife as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man, who has not been named, faces charges of possession and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

“Police in Fort McPherson, as are all RCMP Detachments in the Northwest Territories, committed to stopping the illicit drug trade and the flow of drugs into our communities and preventing the devastating effects drugs cause,” said Insp. Yannick Hamel. “The RCMP encourage anyone who has information about illegal drug activity in their communities are asked to contact the nearest RCMP Detachment or Crime Stoppers at www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com”

AuroraSat takes to the stars

The NWT’s first spacecraft is officially in orbit.

Aurora College announced their nanosatellite, AuroraSat, was officially launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, en route to the International Space Station. From there, it will be pushed by way of a high powered spring into its trajectory, which it is expected to follow for a year or so before burning up in the atmosphere.

Built by students of the Inuvik Robotics Club, the 10 cm3 satellite will showcase Northern art on an LCD screen and pictures of the art above the Earth’s curve will be shown on the project’s website.

There’s still time to get artwork uploaded to the project. Visit https://northernimagesmission.ca or contact cubesat@nwtresearch.com to submit artwork.

Inuvik pool opens to public. Really.

You don’t have to pinch yourself. The Town of Inuvik swimming pool is officially open, at least as far as the main pool goes.

Because of a shortage of life guards, the town is requiring swimmers to book a spot in advance to ensure the pool does not exceed a 50-person capacity.

Usage of the pool is free until April 1.

Inuit Circumpolar Council praises ocean’s treaty

The Inuit Circumpolar Council (ICC) has given its endorsement of a new United Nations treaty protecting nearly two-thirds of the world’s oceans.

“When Inuit look out across the ocean, we see an ocean that connects us rather than separate us,” said ICC international chair Sara Olsvig in a statement. “The oceans are the life of Inuit and all people worldwide.”

Among the provisions of the treaty is an article protecting traditional knowledge, which can only be accessed by treaty signatories if “free, prior and informed consent is given.”