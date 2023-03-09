Inuvik Pool to open March 18: SAO

Progress with getting Inuvik’s pool re-opened has come far enough along that town officials are confident enough to say it could open as early as March 18.

Soon to retire SAO Grant Hood made the announcement at the end of the town council’s committee of the whole meeting.

“There are bodies in the water,” he said, “Living bodies.”

Hood said a health inspection was set for this Friday, which town officials expected to pass with flying colours. Work on the pumps and sanitation equipment is complete and the town has been training lifeguard staff for a few weeks.

One caveat is the town is still getting lifeguards back on full supply and public safety requirements limit the amount of swimmers to how many lifeguards are on staff. Hood said the plan was to have patrons book their spot in advance and keep the pool limited to 50 users at a time until enough staff can be trained.

Design the new lifeguard uniform contest

Town officials are seeking ideas for the new Town of Inuvik swimming pool staff uniform and have designed a contest to draw out submissions.

Under the plan, designs would be sent in over a two-month period. In the end, a panel of three judges will decide upon the winner.

The winning designer will be awarded a three-month free pass to the pool.

Domestic violence forces medivac

An unnamed Inuvik individual is facing an assault causing bodily harm charge after a domestic violence incident sent the victim to Yellowknife hospital by air ambulance.

Acting detachment commander Cpl. Chris Main noted the incident in the RCMP monthly report to Inuvik town council issued March 6. He noted the victim has since returned and is receiving services to aid in their recovery.

The incident was one of six domestic violence calls in February. There were 28 total complaints about violence for the month.

Historic oceans treaty inked

After a decade of negotiations, a treaty to protect 30 per cent of the world’s oceans from exploitation has been signed at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The High Seas Treaty aims to ensure the protected areas are in force by 2030. The treaty will limit where commercial fishing and other environmentally damaging processes can take place and will require all deep-sea mining to be formally approved by the International Seabed Authority.

Signatory nations now must ratify the treaty in their own governing bodies before implementation can start to take place.