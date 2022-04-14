Carmen and Brian Wade take Muskrat crown for second year

For the second year in a row, the Muskrat Jamboree has crowned Carmen and Brian Wade as Queen and King of the Jamboree after the pair raised $32,697.50 on behalf of the Muskrat Jamboree Committee.

Also fundraising significant amounts were contestants William Day and Brenda Bernhardt, Martha and Jeffrey Blake and Derek and Amber Lennie-Ipana.

All proceeds will go towards next year’s Muskrat Jamboree celebrations.

Take Family on the Land runs for second year

Organizations hoping to help families reconnect with nature are invited to take advantage of the Take a Family on the Land program, which has just launched for the second year. Community organizations and nonprofit groups, as well as Indigenous governments and organizations are able to apply for up to $10,000 in funding to help families who would not be able to afford to go hunting, camping, foraging or do other traditional activities on the land.

Individuals are not able to apply for the grant. Families are defined as a group of two or more people “who play an important role in each other’s lives.” Applications are open to same generation and multiple generations, so for example two brothers could be eligible, or grandmother and granddaughter, so long as they have a sponsoring organization to apply on their behalf.

Applications are open from April 11 to May 11. Last year, the program funded 33 organizations across the Northwest Territories.

Camping season kicking off

Reservations are opening up for campgrounds around the Northwest Territories. As of April 8, all bookable campsites are open on the NWT Recreation and Parks website.

Campgrounds in Gwich’in Territorial Park are not able to be reserved in advance. All campgrounds in the Beaufort Delta officially open May 19.

A list of 37 sites, campgrounds and other notable locations on the Dempster Highway can be viewed at https://www.nwtparks.ca/explore/dempster-highway and reservations can be made by clicking the link at the top of the page.

Awesome opportunity for Inuit and Inuvialuit young adults

A Youth Leadership position providing excellent training for Inuit youth aged 18 to 30 is open until April 15.

Offered by Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, the leadership position is a four month placement in downtown Ottawa. Relocation costs are included in the job. The position will offer training in Policy Advancement, Communications, Research and Corporate services.

Visit https://www.itk.ca/youth-leadership-employment-program-multiple-positions/ to apply. Compensation is $20 an hour for a 35-hour work week.