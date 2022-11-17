Wind turbine installation delayed until next year

A month-late delivery has put the Inuvik Wind Turbine project behind schedule and the new power station won’t be erected until 2023.

Northwest Territories communications manager Doug Prendergast said the structural steel was expected to be delivered by the end of September but didn’t arrive until Oct. 25. The steel has since been delivered to the site by way of the new access road. Prendergast added that the status of the road’s construction is not the cause for the delay.

The turbine is now expected to be put up in the spring and begin operation in the summer.

Violent incidents up, but family violence down, say RCMP

RCMP dealt with 39 complaints of assault in October 2022, compared to 31 last year, but only one was a family violence incident.

Detachment commander Sgt. Aaron Semmler noted in his Nov. 7 report to Inuvik Town Council there were no specific initiatives targeting family violence that month.

Overall, police saw a decrease in calls, dropping to 331 calls compared to 401 last year. However, there was an increase in sexual assault complaints, with five in October of 2022 compared to one in 2021.

Special pet neutering and spaying clinic this month

Arctic Paws is bringing in a veterinarian to host a special clinic in Inuvik Nov. 20-24. Priority will be given to female dogs who have already had a litter of puppies and/or live outdoors. The treatment will come with rabies and parvovirus vaccines. A total of 32 spots are available for $25 each.

To sign your pet up, call or text 867-678-0082 and someone will get back to you in the evening.

Non-surgical vet clinic as well

Pets in need of non-surgical services are in luck too, as Inuvik Vet Clinic is hosting Dr. John Overell at the Inuvik Fire Hall on Nov. 25-27.

Available services include health exams, microchipping, deworming, nail trimming, vaccinations, medications and anal gland expression.

Email inuvikappointments@yahoo.com with your name, phone number, as well as your pet’s name, type, breed, age, sex and the reason for the visit to book an appointment.

Four candidates for Fort McPherson mayor

Four people have put their names forward for mayor in the upcoming municipal election in Fort McPherson, and eight will run for four council seats.

Rebecca Blake, George Nerysoo, Vasilios (Bill) Prodromidis and incumbent Richard Nerysoo will all vie for the mayor’s chair during the Dec. 12 election.

Joyce Blake, Shaylene Blake, Sierra Daley, Tena Blake, Lawrence Firth, William R. Koe, George Nerysoo and Stanley Snowshoe are candidates for the four available council seats.

Nominations for the District Educational Authority have been extended until Nov. 21 as not enough candidates have come forward to hold an election.