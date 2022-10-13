Police need help identifying suspects who robbed legion

Inuvik RCMP and the Inuvik Legion McInnes Branch 220 hope someone may be able to identify three people who broke in and robbed the legion early in the morning on Oct. 9.

Surveillance footage shows three masked people walking up to the entrance with tools. One of the individuals destroyed the camera.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to phone Inuvik RCMP at 777-1111 or text Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Reports can also be filed online at www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.

Legion officials said a few bottles of liquor were stolen and a window was smashed.

IRC home repair program taking applicants

Inuvialuit beneficiaries over 60 years of age in Inuvik and in the Inuvialuit Settlement Region are invited to reach out to the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation’s Housing Initiatives manager for a home repair assessment.

Those eligible could have all home repairs paid for by the IRC.

To set up an assessment, email housing@inuvialuit.com or phone (867) 620-0210.

Over 1,400 pounds of dog food donated to town

The Inuvik pound may be full, but at least the dogs will be well fed.

On Facebook, Town of Inuvik Municipal Enforcement announced that over 1,400 pounds of dog food had been donated to the town thanks to Berkeley’s Place in Edmonton and Home Alive Pets.

“We would not be able to maintain the same level of care we provide if not for the generosity of organizations like Berkeley’s Place,” reads the announcement.

Minor hockey is back

The ice is ready at the Midnight Sun Complex and the Inuvik Minor Hockey Association is back, operating on a full schedule.

This year, practices will run an extra 15 minutes and a special “goalie time” has been set up for Sundays. A development camp is taking place Oct. 19 to 21 and a tournament to kick off the season is being organized for Oct. 21 to 23.

Fees must be paid in full before hitting the ice.