Curling is back to full sweep

Inuvik Curling Centre is bustling with activity and the club’s staple gathering nights all kick off this week. Learn to curl is tonight, Oct. 6 and is open up to 32 persons.

Friday night fun night league kicks off Oct. 7 and will resume bar service. Saturday night doubles resume Oct. 8. There is no deadline for registering a team but teams must be registered on https://inuvik.curling.io/en/leagues and will receive weekly emails to confirm game schedules.

The club also held a Open House on Oct. 5 and 6 for people interested, providing free equipment to try the sport.

Safe winter driving tips reminder issued

Now that the snow has arrived, Town of Inuvik Protective Services has issued a reminder to drivers with a list of best practices

Among the reminders, drivers are asked to slow down when coming to stops and corners to account for slippery ice, to ensure their lights are on during the long dark winter hours and to make sure they’re watching the road when the vehicle is in motion and not texting or otherwise being distracted.

Residents are also reminded to wear reflective clothing and drivers are asked to be extra careful in school and playground areas.

Girl guides to remain at MSC

Town Council has renewed an agreement with the Inuvik Girl Guides to allow the group to use the Midnight Sun Complex Community Hall free of charge for its Monday night programming.

A council information packed noting the youth group has been accommodating with staff in the event of venue rentals and there was no concerns about the groups presence from MSC staff.

Many groups in town that previously used the East Three School gymnasium were forced to relocate to the MSC after Beaufort Delta District Education Council implemented Covid-19 safety precautions.

Arctic ocean getting more acidic

An analysis of 26 years worth of Arctic ocean data has revealed the Arctic ocean is getting more acidic — at three to four times the rate of other ocean bodies.

Published by the University of Delaware on Sept. 30, the study also draws a correlation between melting sea ice and the spike in acidification, which is a lowering of the pH value of the water.

A more acidic Arctic ocean could be devastating to plankton and other organisms that rely on the surrounding environment to make their shells. Seawater normally has a pH value of 8.1 and pure distilled water has a pH of seven.