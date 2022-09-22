Welcome Centre moves to fall hours

After a busier than expect summer tourism season, Inuvik’s new Welcome Centre has moved to fall and winter hours.

The centre had been opened seven days a week, but as of Sept. 6 will only be open from Monday to Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Staff will be on site and available from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

NORAD tracks Russian fighters over Arctic ocean

Two Russian fighter jets buzzed NORAD on Sept. 11 by flying through the Alaskan and Canadian Air Defense Identification Zones (ADIZ).

A press release from the continental warning system noted the two planes didn’t violate airspace.

”This recent Russian activity in the North American ADIZ is not seen as a threat nor is the activity seen as provocative. NORAD tracks and positively identifies foreign military aircraft that enter the ADIZ, and routinely monitors foreign aircraft movements and as required, escorts them from the ADIZ.

District Commander takes lead of RCMP

There’s a new sheriff in town.

Inuvik RCMP Sgt. Aaron Semmler officially took over the role as district commander on Sept. 12. He brings 16 years of experience in policing, including two years as district commander of Fort Good Hope.

And yes, his name sounds familiar for a reason. Semmler told town council his grandparents were from the region.

Assaults way down in 2022: RCMP

There’s still four months left to go in the year, but by all accounts RCMP are pleased with the drop in assaults in 2022.

RCMP district commander Aaron Semmler updated town council with the latest numbers at their Sept. 12 meeting. He said there had been 240 assaults investigated in 2022 compared to 595 in 2021.

Public intoxication is also down significantly, from 2,008 cases last year to 758 this year. Sexual offences have dropped by 50 from 71 in 2021 to 21 this year.