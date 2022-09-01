First Indigenous woman in space

A Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes woman is about to make herstory. Nicole Aunapu Mann is set to become the first Indigenous Woman in Space.

She is also the Mission Commander on the Sept. 29 flight to the International Space Station and has made the shortlist for a planned mission to the Moon.

Mann is a U.S. Marine colonel who has flown combat aircraft in both Afghanistan and Iraq. She will be taking a dream catcher with her on her mission to the I.S.S.

Arctic Cowboys abandon ship

A first attempt at kayaking the Northwest Passage by a trio of Texas adventurers who call themselves the Arctic Cowboys, has been cut short because of uncooperative weather.

The group had planned to paddle from Pond Inlet to Tuktoyaktuk in an expedition that had been underway since Aug. 3. But they’ve pulled the plug due to numerous challenges including technical difficulties, bad weather which kept them from moving ahead, and a bout of sea sickness that forced one member to bow out early. In 17 days, the team only managed to cover 400 kilometres.

According to their website, the group will be back to try again next year.

Oil company leaves Arctic Refuge

Another oil company has abandoned the dream of striking it rich in one of the last preserved wildernesses on Earth.

Knik Arm Services was one of three companies to bid on questionable exploration leases distributed by the Trump administration following his defeat in the 2020 United States federal election.

For the Gwich’in Steering Committee, this latest oil and gas lease cancellation in the Alaskan Arctic Refuge, is cause for celebration.

The Commitee says the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, owned by the Alaskan government, is the last company still officially committed to drilling in Iizhik Gwats’an Gwandaii Goodlit, which is Gwich’in for the Sacred Place Where Life Begins.

Fire department seeking new recruits

If you’ve ever wanted to be a firefighter, this is your chance. The Inuvik Fire Department is recruiting new volunteers in September.

An initial recruitment session will be held Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Inuvik Fire Hall. Recruits will be required to complete a 40 hour training introduction, which will be conducted over the weekends of Sept. 23 to 25 and Oct. 14 to 16.

Prospective candidates must be 18 years of age or older, physically capable of doing the work involved and must complete a police reference check. Training sessions and emergency calls are paid an honorarium.