Top of the World Loppet marks second year of resurgence

A classic Inuvik race made its second lap around the trails of Inuvik April 2. The Top of the World Loppet, a time trial race pitting the community’s fastest cross-country skiers against the clock, was held on a beautiful winter afternoon.

Organizer Tess Forbes said 42 people came out to participate in the loppet, which was a longtime spring event in Inuvik, returning with a renewed energy in the ski club after falling to the wayside.

Inuvik Ski Club continues to offer equipment rentals and memberships while the trails remain snowy.

Inuvik Regional Health centre asks for patience from patients

A nationwide doctor-shortage is affecting service levels at Inuvik Regional Hospital and the health centre has taken the step of publishing a notice asking for patience from the facility’s patients.

Noting the clinic has been experiencing “extreme” physician shortages, the notice asks residents to be kind when attempting to book an appointment at the hospital or visit it, noting the clinic staff are doing the best they can.

Director seat open with Hunters and Trappers Committee

Inuvik Hunters and Trappers Committee has an open seat among its board of directors. The term is or the remainder of the year and ends in 2023. Anyone interested should write a letter of interest explaining why they would like to be appointed to fill the vacant seat and deliver it to the HTC by 5 p.m. April 29.

Letters can be emailed to InuvikHTC@hotmail.com or dropped of at the Inuvik Community Corporation building’s second floor. The mailing address is Inuvik Hunts and Trappers Committee, PO BOX 1720, Inuvik, NX, X0E 0T0.

Delta youth invited to Unleash Greenland

Anyone aged 18 to 35 is invited to apply for a trans-arctic opportunity that includes an all expenses paid visit to Nuuk Greenland.

Running from Aug. 20 to 27, the Unleash Greenland is open to anyone with a passion for access to health care and education, lifelong learning, better mental health, climate friendly tourism, sustainable fisheries and natural resources, biodiversity or awareness of climate change and plastic pollution.

Applications are open until April 29. Visit http://unleash.org/greenland/ to apply or email greenland@unleash.org for more information.