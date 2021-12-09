Inuvik ponders vaccine policy

Visitors to town facilities in Inuvik may soon require proof of vaccination.

The town is crafting a policy based on a fusion of similar sets of rules recently adopted by the City of Yellowknife and the Government of the Northwest Territories, respectively.

Councillors voted 5-1 at their regular meeting Nov. 24 to direct staff to draft a policy for their review.

Coun. Jesse Harder was the sole dissenter, but Mayor Clarence Wood and Couns. Alfred Moses and Kurt Wainman were absent.

Small business week wraps up with big prizes

What was probably the longest small business week on record wrapped up Nov. 29, wrapping up a month-and-a-half of shop local enthusiasm with huge prize draws. Winning the $100 gift card for collecting at least five stamps was Laurie King and Sallie Ross won $500 for collecting over 10. Jennifer Picek won $2,000 for collecting 27 out of 30 possible stamps. The Creator Prize pack, worth just over $4,000, was won by the Raska Family and the $5,000 Indoor prize pack was claimed by Chantell Smith-McLeod.

Mary-Anne Francey won the $5,000 outdoor prize pack, Angela McInnes and Keaton Firth-Cockney each won $1,000 in the Pay-it-Forward initiative and

Arctic Digital was awarded $5,000 for winning the visible business improvements category and Arctic Motorcycle Adventures won $5,000 in the Essential Business Equipment category. Alestine’s won the $2,500 Bonus Business package and Carter Nerysoo won an new iPad for his video enjoying a purchase he made while shopping Inuvik.

Small business week ran from Oct. 15 to Nov. 29. Nearly $30,000 in prizes were handed out.

Town seeks artisans for Culture Connections

Artists, craftspersons and creative souls take note — the town of Inuvik is seeking your help for its Culture Connections programming this winter.

Open to any and all forms of cultural expression, from clothing to storytelling, the program offers compensation for instructors for weekday workshops running from December to March.

Anyone interested can register online at tinyurl.com/WinterCallForArtists, by email through tourism@inuvik.ca or by phone at (867)-777-8618.

Kulikowski to represent town to Internet Exchange Society

Town councillors voted unanimously to re-name Coun. Natasha Kulikowski to be the town’s representative for the Internet Exchange Society.

An Internet Exchange Society is established for a community to operate an Internet Exchange Point, which effectively creates a local node where internet traffic can be processed instead of routing it southwards and back, which could lead to faster connections.