Wolverine sited in Inuvik

Environment and Natural Resources say they’re keeping a close watch on the area after a wolverine was filmed skulking around homes in Inuvik earlier this week.

Officers say they’ve tracked the critter past Marine by-pass road and believe it has since left town.

ENR says it is monitoring the situation and is deploying deterrents to discourage the animal from coming back.

Covid-19 delays air freight

Packages expected in Inuvik — including last week’s newspapers — were delayed significantly due to staffing shortages brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Canadian North Cargo posted an update Jan. 26 on their Facebook page, noting the company was working with partners to bring high priority freight through, but general cargo would be delayed until the company could recover its labour force.

It also added the company is moving staff around its freight network to deal with the backlog.

Town sets date for tax sale

Properties with significant arrears against the town will be up for tax sales on March 3 after Town Council voted unanimously to hold the annual tax auction.

Only taxes overdue two years or more will be put up for the sale, which will offer properties for sale at a minimum 50 per cent of the assessed value.

Owners were given options to enter payment plans on April 30, 2021. The properties to be auctioned were not paid off using a payment plan.

Fresh Ink for young writers

Inuvik Centennial Library has a new program for young writers and poets aged 14 to 19. The Fresh Ink program is being offered as a take-home kit for youth who enjoy writing poetry, free verse or prose. Packages will be available every Monday. To register, email alib@inuvik.ca or phone (867)-777-8620. Due to the pandemic, projects will need to be completed at home.

Town suspends Arctic Market, Culture Connections

All indoor winter activities hosted by the Town of Inuvik Tourism Department have been suspended until further notice.

Citing fluctuating Covid-19 cases, but also availability of instructors and space concerns, as well as current staffing capacity at the town.

The suspended programs include Culture Connections Workshops as well as the Arctic Market.