Inuvik marks 20th anniversary of World Oceans Day

Chief Jim Koe Park was the site of games, celebrations and cheer as the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans joined forces to celebrate the 20th anniversary of World Oceans Day.

People came together for a community feast, harpoon toss, dizzy stick, tug ‘o war and three-legged races, which kept kids and adults entertained throughout the day.

World Oceans Day was initially proposed in 1992 by Canadian delegates to the United Nations Earth summit.

Private laptop among items stolen

In spite of targeting the exact same spot during the exact same time of day at least three times, the Inuvik Welcome Centre burglar(s) continues to elude law enforcement and authorities.

What’s worse, in one of the culprit’s ongoing capers, Tourism and Development director Jackie Challis announced her personal laptop was among the items stolen. She is offering a $500 reward for any information that leads to the recovery of the laptop, which she said is loaded with her personal photos of her life in Inuvik.

Since opening June 18, Inuvik’s Welcome Centre has been targeted repeatedly by vandals and burglars, damaging both the boardwalk area and the new town gift shop. The improvements to Chief Jim Koe Park have cost $395,580 to date and the damage will cost at least $7,000 to repair.

Extreme Wildfire risk near Inuvik

Campers are asked to respect a municipal fire ban passed by Inuvik last week as dry conditions and record-high temperatures have made Inuvik an extreme wildfire risk.

In spite of the risk, as of writing no fires have been reported near town.

A fire near Aklavik was human-caused, but it was contained and neutralized in mid-June.

Cut fibre-optic kills phones in Inuvik

Phone lines were down across Inuvik and much of the Beaufort Delta July 6 after a fibre-optic line was cut in British Columbia.

Inuvik Fire Department, RCMP and other essential services posted notices informing residents of alternative numbers to phone in the event of emergency.

Phone service was finally restored around 10 p.m. that day.