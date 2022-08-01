Our Visitor of the Week is Darryl Tillack, seen here with Town of Inuvik Mayor Clarence Wood. Darryl just got into town July 21, coming up the Dempster Highway on his motorcycle. He’s hanging around town to get his bearings before heading north to Tuktoyaktuk. He says he’s amazed by just how vast the wilderness is. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
