Our Visitors of the Week are Don and Mary Quast, who drove all the way up from Calgary. They say they’re blown away by the beauty of the area and how it changes so quickly. They’re on their way to visit Tuktoyaktuk but are on vacation until the end of September, so they’re hoping to take in as much of the region as they can. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Eric Bowling
Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee.... More by Eric Bowling