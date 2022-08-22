Our Visitor of the Week is Ebet Chee, seen here with Town of Inuvik Mayor Clarence Wood. Ebet flew in two days ago from Baltimore, Maryland and just got back from camping in the mountains west of Aklavik. She says she is blown away by both the natural beauty of the area and just how friendly everyone is. She’s also pleasantly surprised by the warm temperatures. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
