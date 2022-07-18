Our Visitors of the Week are Dennis Stier and Sandra Howe, who arrived in town July 6. Mayor Clarence Wood, left, presents them with a complimentary gift bag. The pair came out to enjoy the celebrations for World Oceans Day and the Great Northern Arts Festival and were looking forward to a fly-over of the whole Mackenzie Delta later in the week. Stier says he used to work in Inuvik in 1972 and is blown away by how much the town has changed. They hail from South Hampton, Ont.